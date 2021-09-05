Two suspects arrested in deadly 2020 East Palo Alto shooting

article

Police have arrested two suspects in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Hayward man in East Palo Alto.

Alexis Pulido Garcia was found with a gunshot wound about 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, in the 900 block of Mouton Circle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest of suspects in the shooting was a joint effort by police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's office, according to news release issued Friday by police.

The names of the two suspects, now in custody in San Mateo County Jail, were not released.

No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department.