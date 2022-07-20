Expand / Collapse search

Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park

By KTVU Staff
RICHMOND, Calif. - Two teenage boys with gunshot wounds walked themselves into a Richmond hospital Tuesday night, according to police.

Richmond police said around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at a park in the Hilltop Green subdivision.

While investigating the incident, officers said two teens walked into Kaiser Richmond with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said both victims had non-life threatening wounds.

Officers said the investigation is still in the early stages and the motive is still unclear at this point. 