Two women killed in separate Oakland hit-and-runs over MLK weekend

Oakland police are looking for three men involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash of a 42-year-old woman, the second such tragedy in as many days.

The hit-and-run was reported on Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. at Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said the woman was driving eastbound on MacArthur at the intersection when her 2002 Subaru Outback was struck by a 2014 Audi A4 going southbound on Grand. The male driver of the Audi and two male passengers then fled, police said. On Monday, the Alameda County Coroner said there is a "police hold" on identifying the woman.

Two days earlier, 40-year-old Miesha Ellese Singleton of San Leandro was killed in front of Elmhurst Elementary on 98th Avenue. Class had just dismissed about 3:15 p.m. on Friday and she was crossing the street in front of the school to pick up her child. That's when a car, described as a newer model Nissan Maxima with damage to the passenger side, struck her, police and witnesses said.

Both deaths remains under investigation and anyone with information should call

the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

KTVU's Amber Lee and Bay City News contributed to this report.

