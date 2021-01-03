Two wounded in late night Pleasanton shooting

article

Pleasanton police are investigating a late night vehicle to vehicle shooting that wounded an Oakland man and a Richmond woman, both 18-years-old.

Police received reports of a shooting in the area of Stoneridge Drive and Gibraltar Drive at 11:08 p.m., Saturday.

Around the same time, CHP officers were flagged down by the victim vehicle who had pulled over on eastbound I-580 at Hacienda Drive.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three people, two of which had been struck by gunfire. Police say the vehicle had been shot at several times.

Police say the victims reported they exited the freeway and were driving westbound on Stoneridge Drive when at least one occupant of another vehicle began shooting at them.

Pleasanton police believe the shooting was targeted and are investigating the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasanton police department at (925) 931-5100.