Park reopens in Oakland after being shut down because of drugs, violence

The Brief Tyrone Carney Park in Oakland’s Sobrante Park neighborhood has reopened after being shut down in 2002 due to drug activity and violence. The renovated park features new play structures, community artwork, and a bust honoring Tyrone Carney, a 20-year-old Oakland native killed in the Vietnam War in 1968. Funding for the park's restoration was secured through Proposition 68 in 2018 following years of persistent advocacy from local residents.



A long-dormant green space in Oakland’s Sobrante Park neighborhood has officially reopened to the community, complete with new play structures, local artwork, and a renewed focus on youth and violence prevention.

Tyrone Carney Park reopens

Big picture view:

Tyrone Carney Park was shut down in 2002 after being connected to persistent drug activity and violent events, including fatal shootings. Following decades of community pushback and advocacy, state funding was eventually secured through Proposition 68 in 2018 to make the full renovation possible.

"This park is a community investment," Oakland Public Works Director Liam Garland said on Saturday. "It’s one that’s going to benefit generations of families and kids who are going to come here to play, to gather, to enjoy the space. But more importantly, it’s an investment the community deserves and has more than earned through years and years of persistent advocacy."

Tyrone Carney Park reopens after being shut down in 2002 because of drugs and violence. Aug. 29, 2026

Historical significance

The backstory:

The park carries deep historical significance for the area. It is named in memory of Tyrone Carney, an Oakland native who was killed by shrapnel in 1968 at age 20 while serving as a Marine in the Vietnam War. Carney was passionate about ministry and planned to return to Oakland to make a positive impact in his hometown.

Nearly 60 years after his death, Carney’s family gathered at the park for a special ceremony, which included a veteran's salute and the unveiling of a bust created in his image. Community leaders hope the space serves as an educational touchstone for neighborhood youth.

"The best thing we can do is something like this to inspire the next generation here, and inspire our seniors to walk here with peace and the memories of a young man who gave his life," said Ken Houston of Oakland City Council District 7.

Tyrone Carney Park reopens after being shut down in 2002 because of drugs and violence. Aug. 29, 2026

Local pride

What they're saying:

Community members and city officials alike hope the updated facilities encourage local pride and a shared sense of safety.

"Children can come and say, 'I grew up here, I live in this community,' and they can respect what they have," said Myka Hammock, Director of Oakland Parks and Recreation & Youth Development.

Addressing public safety concerns surrounding the area, Mayor Barbara Lee emphasized that city leaders are focusing on violence prevention and giving young people positive alternatives, noting that law enforcement efforts rely heavily on neighborhood collaboration.

"The city of Oakland relies on the community, in many respects, working with our police department to keep Oakland safe," Mayor Lee said. "This community deserves safety and we’re going to make sure that it happens."

Tyrone Carney Park reopens after being shut down in 2002 because of drugs and violence. Aug. 29, 2026