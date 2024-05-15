U.S. immigration to open asylum office in Oakland to help with San Francisco overflow

article

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be opening an Asylum Office in Oakland on Wednesday.

The new location at 1301 Clay Street will be temporary, as the USCIS San Francisco Asylum Office seeks to increase its capacity to hold asylum interviews.

"Asylum applicants are encouraged to carefully review interview notices as they can now expect to receive a notice to attend an interview at either the San Francisco or Oakland office locations. Visit the Preparing for Your Affirmative Asylum Interview webpage for more information about what to expect at an asylum interview," the agency said.

The public is advised that asylum interviews are by appointment only.