U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla advocates for more monkeypox vaccine in San Francisco

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Thursday will be in San Francisco with a host of local and state leaders to continue to advocate for more monkeypox vaccines and equitable distribution throughout California.

Padilla will tour a monkeypox vaccine site in San Francisco as the state surpasses 3,000 cases statewide

Padilla and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was California's Attorney General, urging him to provide at least 600,000 additional doses of the vaccineo the state.

Padilla will speak at 9:30 a.m. and be joined by California State Epidemiologist Deputy Director Dr. Erica Pan, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Dr. Tyler TerMeer and SEIU 1021 San Francisco representative Kristin Hardy.