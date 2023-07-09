U.S. Women's National Team wins at PayPal Park before heading to World Cup

article

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team held its sendoff game Sunday against Wales before heading to the World Cup. The exhibition game was played at PayPal Park in San Jose and the U.S. won the game 2-0.

Thousands of people came to PayPal Park Sunday afternoon to cheer for the Women's National Team who could win their third consecutive World Cup this year.

"They added this game right before the World Cup, and I was like, we have to go," said Erin Ramirez, from Marina.

With two consecutive titles under their belt, the Women’s National Team's appearance at PayPal Park got fans excited. One fan says the Women’s team has helped elevate soccer across the country.

"My brothers love the team. They can’t buy jerseys, and this was the first year that they made jerseys in women’s and men’s sizes. I felt like we’ve arrived. The U.S. finally gets excited about soccer and it’s so nice that it’s from women, not from men," Ramirez said.

The sendoff game gives fans a chance to see the team before it heads off to New Zealand and Australia to play in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"Big soccer fans. We come every time the U.S. Women are in town. This is actually my son Luke’s first-ever soccer game. So, we thought we’d start at a high note," said Timothy Haines, from San Jose.

"What I was seeing is, they’re playing out there like a team. So, I think they really are going to bring it. They’re a good team together and their defense has it all together right now," said Liz Flores, from Turlock.

Five members of this year’s squad also played soccer for Stanford University, where the team practiced this week. Gabe Kralik says girls' soccer has had a positive impact on his daughter.

"It’s all about friends when you’re younger, you know, their best friends. She enjoys her team and her coach. It’s just a chance to get and have fun and stay in shape really," said Gabe Kralik, from Palo Alto.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup begins on July 20 and this year, the U.S. could become the first national soccer team to win three consecutive World Cups. Fans believe the Women’s team can make history.

"I think it’s going to be hard. I think it’s going to be one of the hardest ones. We have a lot of young players coming up, but I think we have what it takes with veteran players to win it all," Ramirez said.

The U.S. Women’s team will play its first game against Vietnam Friday, July 21 in New Zealand.