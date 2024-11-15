UC approves nearly 10% tuition hike for out-of-state students

Tuition for most University of California students will be more expensive next year, with out-of-state students paying the highest costs.

That decision was finalized by the Board of Regents on Thursday.

Out-of-state students, who make up about 16% of the student body, will see a nearly 10% tuition hike, which means they'll be paying $37,000 in base tuition next year.

That's about $3,400 more a year.

Starting in the fall, new incoming students will also pay more.

California students will pay nearly $15,000 in base tuition in 2025 – a $500 increase compared to this year.

At the regents meeting, some of the student representatives opposed the tuition hike.

But other voting members of the board approved it, noting that even with the price increase, the UC system still charges less for out-of-state residents than other public univerisities in Michigan or Virginia, for example.

The cost for out-of-state students at those schools is about $11,000 more than what the uc system charges.