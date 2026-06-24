UC Berkeley community honors student, mother killed in solo crash

The Brief Friends and classmates gathered at UC Berkeley for a vigil honoring Paloma Foster, who died in a solo car crash in Marin County Sunday. Foster, a mother and political science major, was just a few courses away from graduation, according to her best friend.



Friends, family and classmates gathered at UC Berkeley Tuesday to remember Paloma Foster, a student, mother and advocate who died Sunday in a solo crash.

The grief remains fresh for those who knew the 35-year-old political science major, whose life journey inspired many on campus.

"We didn't have a lot of time with her, but she really made a difference," one attendee said during the vigil.

Flowers, candles and handwritten messages lined the gathering space as loved ones shared stories about Foster's impact on the Berkeley community.

"I feel numb. I still can't believe that she's gone. She was a huge part of my life here at Berkeley," Marlo De La Mora said. "We met on transfer weekend at the financial aid department. We were both crying, can't believe we're here at Berkeley. We became best friends after that."

De La Mora said she was Foster's emergency contact and began receiving crash-detection alerts with her location around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to the CHP, officers responded to a solo crash on eastbound Interstate 580 near the San Quentin off-ramp.

De La Mora said Foster was traveling with her 7-year-old son, Cairo, and her boyfriend, Shiloh, who was behind the wheel, after returning from the GrooveWell Vacation festival in Mendocino County, where Foster had worked security over the weekend.

"She wasn't wearing her seat belt correctly. So it's important to make sure you wear your seat belt correctly, or else she would have survived. It had fractured her ribs and punctured her lung. She had internal bleeding, which also was her demise," De La Mora said.

Remembered for her advocacy and compassion

Friends said Foster's experiences in foster care and incarceration fueled her passion for helping others and advocating for change.

She was majoring in political science and hoped to build a career in public policy serving marginalized communities.

"She had her demons. She was fighting her demons, but she was so compassionate and had such a big heart that anyone she would meet, she would help. I mean, anyone, like if we're walking down the street and somebody's struggling to carry something," De La Mora said.

Foster was active with Underground Scholars, a UC Berkeley program that supports formerly incarcerated students. She also formed close connections with students in recovery.

"We were able to really share so many intimate details of what it takes to be a UC Berkeley student, coming from these backgrounds. We're non-traditional students, we're formerly incarcerated, we're dealing with substance dependency, we're dealing with family separation. Paloma came here, a mother, with the goal of finishing for her children," said friend Rainbow Alvarez.

Loved ones said Foster's determination and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

"Every time she was in a room that I walk into, she always made you feel welcome into the room. She was always very smiley and happy," said friend Charles Long.

Foster's mother and boyfriend attended the vigil but declined to speak on camera.

According to De La Mora, Foster was only a few courses away from graduation. She said UC Berkeley plans to award her degree posthumously.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family during this difficult time.