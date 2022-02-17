UC Berkeley employee crashes truck into sorority house, dozens displaced

A UC Berkeley employee crashed a truck into a sorority house causing an evacuation and the displacement of dozens of students early Thursday morning.

The Alpha Phi sorority house is located behind the school's Memorial Stadium.

Berkeley's Building and Safety inspectors have put up a notice on the building.

Students and others who live here were only permitted to enter to retrieve their belongings.

Berkeley Police said damage to the building was caused by a UC Berkeley employee who crashed a campus vehicle into the side of house early Thursday morning.

"It's pretty crazy in my opinion that a truck ran over a curb and then ran into the building at 5 in the morning," said Shaya Amir, a UC Berkeley student.

KTVU spoke with a man who identified himself as the facilities manager at the house. He declined to answer questions.

Building inspectors said there is structural damage to a bedroom and a second floor bathroom.

There is also damage to the electrical and steam heating systems for the entire building.

"It's kind of a catastrophic incident changing a lot of people," said Amir.

A UC Berkeley spokesman said 62 students were displaced and that the school is offering housing, dining and counseling.

A KTVU crew found displaced students at the nearby Graduate Hotel who said they are not allowed to talk to media.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said his daughter and her roommate were awoken by the crash and narrowly missed being injured.

"If you're sleeping and a vehicle runs into your house or the place you stay, it's quite jarring and traumatic," said Berkeley Police Officer Bryon White.

A city spokesman said the building's overall structural system was not impacted by the crash

Police said no one was injured including the driver, a man in his 60s.

"Essentially lost control of his vehicle. Perhaps had some kind of medical emergency," said White, "He was evaluated by medical staff. He was alert and aware. We were able to talk to him. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected."

Safety inspectors said repairs to the heating and electrical systems are under way.

The plumbing repairs are expected to be completed by Friday.

These students from a nearby fraternity came to invite students from Alpha Phi to attend a party Friday and had hoped to deliver wristbands.

"Everyone's out. I don't know who to deliver these to," said Paul Clark, a UC Berkeley student as he held up green wristbands.

The building inspectors are scheduled to meet on site at Noon Friday with the property manager and contractors to inspect the repairs before allowing students back into the house.

But additional structural repairs will be needed for the damaged bedroom and bathroom and they will be off-limits until further notice.