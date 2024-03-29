Expand / Collapse search
UC Berkeley journalism school gifted $10M - largest in school's history

By KTVU staff
Published  March 29, 2024 7:52am PDT
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley's graduate school of journalism just received its largest gift in the school's history.

J school alum Angela Filo and her husband, David Filo, the co-founder of Yahoo have pledged $10 million to the program.

The gift publicly kicks off a five-year $54.4 million campaign for the journalism school. 

Angela Filo is also a member of the school's advisory board.

She said it's crucial to invest in the next generation of journalists.

This gift will double the amount of financial support offered to incoming students this fall.

Cal journalism dean Geeta Anand said that this will change the "face of journalism by making journalism education affordable." 

She said the gift will "mostly go toward scholarships for students." 

Next year, she said, financial aid will be doubled. 
 