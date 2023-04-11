UC Berkeley police investigate three cases of sexual assault

UC Berkeley police are investigating three back-to-back cases of sexual assault on campus.

The latest groping incident was reported about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday as a woman was walking on the west side of the Foothills Complex.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and knocked her down to the ground. She was able to escape.

Police provided photos of a similar looking suspect wanted for touching a woman at Stephens Hall on Sunday and another woman last Wednesday at Eucalyptus Grove.

UCPD are looking at the possibility that these cases could be connected.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.