UC Berkeley shooting under investigation

People on campus at UC Berkeley were temporarily under a shelter-in-place order when shots were fired on Friday evening near Sproul Plaza, the university said.

One person is in custody after gunfire broke a window, but injured no one around 8:40 p.m, according to UC Berkeley.

An investigation is underway, with officials providing a brief description of what happened.

"There had been an altercation, a weapon was produced and a total of nine shots were fired," the university's statement said.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted by 9:50 p.m.

It's unclear if police are searching for anyone else involved in the shooting.