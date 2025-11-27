UC Berkeley student identified in suspected frat party drowning

The Brief UC Berkeley student George Mauricio Salinas, 19, died after a suspected drowning at an Alpha Delta Phi fraternity party. Police found more than 300 attendees, and noted there was heavy alcohol use, and issued a public nuisance notice to the frat. Alpha Delta Phi released a brief statement, saying its priority is the "safety and well-being of all members and guests."



A University of California, Berkeley student who died after a suspected drowning at an off-campus fraternity party has been identified.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the victim was 19-year-old George Mauricio Salinas of San Diego. He died on Nov. 17 after spending several days in critical condition at a local hospital.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said previously.

The coroner has not released an official cause of death.

Initial report

The incident occurred during a large party at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house on the 2400 block of Prospect Street. Police said they were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a male who may have drowned.

When officers arrived, they found a gathering of more than 300 people, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

"Officers observed conditions consistent with overcrowding and heavy alcohol consumption," the department said.

Fraternity cited for public nuisance

Within 90 minutes of the incident, police posted a public nuisance notice at the front entrance of the fraternity house. The notice said the gathering created "a public nuisance," including a disturbance of the peace and a threat to public safety.

It also warned that if officers respond to another nuisance within 120 days, including later that same day or night, it could result in civil penalties.

Fraternity issues statement

Alpha Delta Phi released a statement saying, in part, "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all members and guests. As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."

Students said the fraternity is commonly known as "Aqua Delta" and is the only house on Greek Row with a swimming pool.