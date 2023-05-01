UC Davis student stabbed and killed in park

The town of Davis is on edge after two stabbing deaths in less than a week, and the most recent victim was a student at UC Davis.

Davis police said the 20-year-old student was killed Saturday night in a park.

The killing comes just days after another man was stabbed and killed in another park downtown, according to officials.

Davis residents say the sudden outbreak of violence has them concerned for their safety.

"I want to be able to feel safe in my own community, being able to walk around and not have to worry about, oh, am I going to be stabbed next," said Charlotte Hernes who lives in Davis.

"We've brought in every investigator we have." said Dan Beckwith of the Davis Police Department. "We've been working with our local partners, and we've begun reaching out to federal agencies to assist us in this process."

A person of interest was arrested in the most recent stabbing but they have not been named a suspect.

Davis police said it's too early to know if the two crimes are connected.

The department has increased its presence around the city.

The name of the stabbing victims were not given by police.