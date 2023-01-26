UCSF Children's Hospital Oakland employees concerned about 'erosion' of services

Medical technicians, office workers, therapists, and nursing assistants at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland on Wednesday picketed outside the hospital, saying they're upset that contract negotiations have stalled.

The workers also said they're they're concerned about an "erosion in services the hospital," which will deprive East Bay families who need treatment by shifting services to hospitals in San Francisco.

"They closed the CHORI research department," said mental health therapist Jackie Schalit. "They gave us 60 days notice. And we're worried about that, and we want to make sure that we get care here in Oakland."



The hospital has released a statement saying that they're disappointed that the union has "elected to distract from our ongoing negotiations while we are still bargaining in good faith."