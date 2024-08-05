Unaware Uber driver takes off with toddler in Tiburon

A mother was reunited with her child after an Uber drove away with her three-year-old in the back seat.

Tiburon police say the driver picked the two up at San Francisco International Airport and drove them to their destination in Tiburon, about 30 miles away.

The mother unloaded her luggage from the car, and before she could get her child out of the back seat, the driver took off.

A Tiburon police officer found the vehicle just before the driver headed onto US Highway 101.

The child is back home safe.