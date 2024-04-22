2 Bay Area schools placed on lockdown due to threats on campus, police responding

article

A shelter-in-place at Gunn High School in Palo Alto was lifted Monday afternoon after police searched the area and found no sign of a threat. Police initially called this an unconfirmed threat towards the school.

Palo Alto police first announced the threat to the campus at 780 Arastradero Road at about 2:35 p.m. and said that the nearby Fletcher Middle School is also in a shelter-in-place as a precautionary measure.

Police said that all students and staff are safe and updated the situation on their X page on social media.

In one of their updates, police said they have uncovered "no evidence to corroborate that any actual threat exists," but the shelter-in-place continues as officials investigate.

At around 3:40 p.m., they said they had earlier lifted the lockdown at Fletcher Middle School at the conclusion of the regular school day. Police added that there was, "never any unconfirmed threat directed at that school."

No additional details were released. Police said they would have another update once they complete their initial investigation.

Updates are being posted at www.twitter.com/PaloAltoPolice.

Meanwhile, in the East Bay, Miramonte High School was locked down at around 2:30 p.m. School officials said they received a phone call by an individual who threatened to come to campus and cause harm. Orinda police were called and were said to be on campus. Officials said students and staff are safe.

Officials with the school, part of the Acalanes High School District, said, "do not come to campus at this time." In addition, they said students would be dismissed once Orinda police gave the all clear.



