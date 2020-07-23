Unemployed workers anxious about future of extra $600 benefit

Millions of unemployed Americans are anxiously waiting to see what the future holds for the $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits.

The benefits program was designed to help the estimated 25 million Americans receiving it, pay for essentials.

The enhancement is set to expire and the end of the month. "We are all dreading the August 1 date," said Allison Bruley, an event planner from Livermore. "We call it doomsday.”

Bruley fears reality is about to hit her family hard.

After she was furloughed in March, her position was recently eliminated. Her husband was also furloughed - the couple's livelihoods devastated by shelter-in-place orders.

Looking for ways to pay their bills and take care of their two children, Bruley says she began applying for five to ten jobs everyday, but nothing panned out.

After immediately applying for unemployment, they began to receive the $600 weekly boost on top of state benefits.

“We live in the Bay Area, the cost of raising children and living the lifestyle in the Bay Area is extremely expensive," said Bruley. "The $600 saved our lives, essentially.”

Vernice Scott, a banquet server at the Oakland Marriot, also relies on the $600 to pay bills. She's begging for it to continue. “If you’re going to shut down the economy, you have to be responsible for helping people, without any restrictions," said Scott.

As Congress negotiates the next relief bill, there's disagreement over the future of the $600 boost.

Democrats want it continued, some Republicans want it eliminated and others agree with a plan to reduce it.

“We’re not going to pay people more money to stay at home than work, but we want to make sure the people that are out there who can’t find jobs, do get a reasonable wage replacement," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in an interview with CNBC.

The White House and GOP plan calls for a 70% wage replacement, which some economists say would reduce the bonus to about $200. But, details are still not clear.

“There’s more than 14 million more unemployed people than job openings," said Heidi Sheirholz, director of policy at left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. "You’re not going to incentivize those people to take a job, it will just cause pain.”

Shierholz argue cutting the bonus would also cause even more job loss.

As lawmakers battle over the future of the program, Allison is just trying to stay hopeful. “Living in a really large unknown,that’s difficult to wake up to every morning," said Shierholz.