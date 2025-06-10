Unhoused people could face fines, arrest if they don't use San Jose shelter resources

The Brief San Jose city council meets to adopt ordinance where homeless people could be fined or arrested for not accepting city services. Mayor Matt Mahan said he wants to end chronic homelessness. Critics say the mayor is crimininalizing homelessness and they want more affordable housing.



San Jose's city council could approve a new measure aimed at curbing unhoused encampments in that city: the "Responsibility to Shelter" ordinance would require people living on the street or along creek beds to use city sheltering resources, or face fines.

The council is meeting later on Tuesday to vote on the ordinance, which is part-and-parcel of Mayor Matt Mahan's agenda to address the most pressing issues in the city.

"In a city known for solving some of the world's toughest challenges, it's unacceptable for thousands of our neighbors to live without access to safe, dignified shelter," Vice Mayor Pam Foley said at a recent news conference.

If passed by the council, the ordinance would give a special team of city police officers the power to issue citations the first two times an unhoused person refuses to accept city services, such as temporary shelter.

The timeframe would be 18 months.

The third time they refuse, officers could arrest them.

"We have a chance to use a brief, targeted interaction with our justice system to intervene," Mahan said at a news conference, "before people fall into chronic homelessness. And give them the opportunity to find appropriate services and turn their lives around."

Homeless advocates don't like the plan, arguing the mayor wants to criminalize homelessness.

"Stop this completely insane cruel plan he's putting on the table to harass our unhoused community," Gilza Gonzalez of Sacred Heart Community Service said in May. "It's not a real solution."

Critics of the mayor's plan want the city to focus on making more affordable housing available.