Body recovered from San Francisco Bay

A body was pulled from the waters of the San Francisco Bay on Monday morning, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

Officers were called to the area of Pier 9 around 9 a.m. after a body was reported in the water. The body was recovered in a joint effort by the San Francisco Fire Department and SFPD.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death, and no other information was released.

Anyone who might have information about the death is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444. You can choose to remain anonymous.