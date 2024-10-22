'Unimaginable tragedy': Former Oakland High basketball star loses both parents

article

Within about a year’s time, former Oakland High standout basketball star Money Williams has faced unimaginable loss. Almost a year to the date of his father’s death, his mother passed away this month, leaving him and his sister to take care of their younger siblings.

The sophomore guard, who plays for the University of Montana, has taken a leave of absence from the school and the basketball program and has returned home to Oakland to be with his family.

"The Montana basketball program and athletics department are allowing him time and space while providing what assistance they can as he goes through this unimaginable tragedy," Montana Grizzlies Assistant Communications Director Jackson Wagner Grizzlies told KTVU. "The main focus is on his health and well-being. His status is considered day-to-day," Wagner added.

Williams graduated from Oakland High in 2023. And as a senior, the 6-foot-4-inch player led the Wildcats to its first-ever state championship.

In a GoFundMe he established with his sister Mo'Ney, he shared about learning of his father’s death last November while the then college freshman was playing in a game in Reno against the University of Nevada Wolf Pack.

"At just 18 years old, I was suddenly faced with the tough decision of whether to continue chasing my dreams or set them aside to support my family," the basketball player said.

He did return to basketball and days after his father's death, he would honor his dad in a game against San Jose State in which Williams scored an impressive 21 points and had nine rebounds.

He was on pace to have the second-best scoring season by a freshman in Griz history, averaging 13.4 points a game, before his season was cut short by a serious foot injury.

The injury at UC Davis came after he appeared in 12 games, making six starts, and just weeks after his father's death.

This past Oct. 12, he was struck with another family tragedy.

Williams said his mother, Latoya Bailey, passed away unexpectedly. She died in her sleep.

He penned a moving tribute to the woman he called a queen, a mother who was more than a caretaker to him and his siblings.

Former Oakland High basketball star has returned home from the University of Montana, in the wake of his mother's death on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Her death follows his father's passing about a year ago on Nov. 29, 2023. ("Support the Williams Family After Tragic Loss" GoFundMe)

"She was the heart and soul of the Williams family. She had a magic touch, turning simple moments into cherished memories and ordinary meals into feasts filled with laughter and warmth. When times were tough, she stretched every dollar, ensuring her children never felt the weight of struggle," Williams wrote.

He also credited her for being a role model to him and his siblings, demonstrating through action the importance of hard work, resilience and unconditional love.

"Every sacrifice she made was a testament to her fierce dedication. She inspired us to dream big, making the impossible seem possible," Williams said in his tribute.

For Williams, that challenge to dream big meant going after his goal to play professional basketball.

In an interview with KTVU last year, the teen said, "My mind, my goal is to get to the NBA."

The 19-year-old's focus is now on caring for his three younger siblings along with his adult sister.

"The weight of this responsibility, coupled with our grief, is immense," Williams shared.

He said that the money raised through the GoFundMe would go toward expenses including those related to his mother’s funeral, as well as costs associated with addressing their three younger siblings’ immediate needs.

The donations will also help support the educational expenses of all the siblings, Williams said.

And during this time of grief, he expressed not only love and gratitude for all that his mother did for the family, but through her loss, he shared the immense appreciation he felt for other mothers like his own.

"To all the mothers out there who make sacrifices for their children: we see you, we appreciate you, and we love you," the Oakland teen said. "Your hard work does not go unnoticed."

You can find the GoFundMe here.