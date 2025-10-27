Union City police investigate attempted home invasion

article

The Brief Union City police are investigating an attempted home invasion in the 30900 block of Tidewater Drive that happened Friday morning. A juvenile girl was standing outside her home when she noticed four masked men approaching. She ran inside and told her parents to call 911. The suspects fled in a white Ford Taurus.



Police in Union City are investigating an attempted home invasion that occurred Friday morning.

Authorities said officers were called to the home around 7:45 a.m. in the 30900 block of Tidewater Drive on reports of a possible attempted kidnapping. After investigating, police determined the child involved was safe and that there was no abduction.

Incident details

According to police, the situation appeared to be an attempted home invasion robbery. A juvenile girl was outside her home when she saw four men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and face masks approaching.

Police said the girl ran inside and told her family to call authorities.

No connection to earlier case

Investigators said this incident appears to be unrelated to an attempted kidnapping reported last week. The circumstances and suspect descriptions are not consistent with that case, police said.

Investigation ongoing

Union City police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bedford at 510-675-5266 or michaelb@unioncity.org.