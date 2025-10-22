Attempted kidnapping in Union City

An 11-year-old girl was nearly kidnapped in Union City on Wednesday morning. The would-be victim managed to escape unharmed.

Union City Police Officers were dispatched to Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School at 8:15 Wednesday morning after a report of a suspicious incident involving a student.

An 11-year-old student reported that while riding her scooter to school she was approached by a person who grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and attempted to pull her.

The girl managed to get away without being injured, made it to school and informed staff, who notified the Union City Police Department.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the area of Dyer Street and Meteor Drive. The perpetrator is described as a tall, heavy-set male wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up and a mask covering his face. The person may be associated with a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Ayala at (510)-675-5259 or via email at Domenica@unioncity.org