Union City man accused of hate crime and use of deadly weapon against police officers

A Union City man is facing several charges, including felony hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon against officers, following an alleged "violent rampage," the Alameda County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said that her office filed multiple felonies against 32-year-old Rohan Sharma stemming from an incident on Friday, where he allegedly attacked a senior citizen with a suspected stolen box truck while making hateful statements about the victim's perceived race and ethnicity.

The backstory:

According to Union City police, the incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Whipple Road at a business. An argument ensued between Sharma and the victim, police said.

During the dispute, Sharma struck the victim with a large wrench, according to police.

Sharma then allegedly stole a box truck and rammed it into Union City police officers and their cruisers when they responded to the scene during his escape, the DA's office added.

Officers were able to arrest Sharma near Railroad Avenue, which prompted a lockdown request at Searles Elementary and James Logan High Schools out of an abundance of caution, police said.

What's next:

The Union City resident was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime, elder abuse, resisting an officer by use of force or violence, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and misdemeanor assault, according to the DA's office.

What they're saying:

"This assault against members of the Union City Police Department and an elderly member of our community is very disturbing," DA Jones Dickson said. "We are thankful that the victims did not suffer more serious injuries and that no officers were injured.

"Hate-based violence and violence against police officers will not be tolerated in Alameda County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Jones Dickson added.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide the extent of the victim's injury. It's also unclear what the fight between the victim and Shara was about.

Sharma was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland. Jail records show he remains in the Santa Rita Jail without bond.