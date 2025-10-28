Union City police search for suspect in attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl

article

Union City police are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl.

The incident happened last Wednesday morning as the girl was riding her scooter to Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School.

Authorities said a man approached her near Dyer Street and Meteor Drive, grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and tried to pull her. The girl broke free without injury, made it to school and alerted staff, who notified police.

Suspect description

Police said the girl described the suspect as a heavyset man with dark tan skin and dark brown, medium-length hair extending to his ears, visible beneath a hooded sweatshirt. He has vertical scars or tattoos on both index fingers, running from the third to the second knuckle.

During the encounter, the man spoke incoherently and may have been using another language, according to authorities.

Featured article

Vehicle information

Investigators said the suspect may be associated with a dark-colored sedan without tinted windows. The vehicle has rosary beads hanging from the rearview mirror and possible rear-end damage. The girl also noticed clothing and miscellaneous items visible through the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ayala at (510)-675-5259 or via email at Domenica@unioncity.org.