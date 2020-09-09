Union City police officer fires gun after suspect allegedly rammed patrol SUV; no one injured

article

Union City Police Department says an officer fired their weapon Wednesday in what may have been a hostage situation at a hotel.

At around 10:48 a.m. police said they arrived at Extended Stay America Hotel on the 31900 Block of Dyer Street for a 911 call on behalf of a female victim who was afraid of being hurt by a male suspect.

Police said they obtained the names of the female and male suspect as well as his description. When they made an attempt to contact the man, they noticed someone matching his description sitting in a parked car at the hotel. Police said they warned him to stop before he allegedly rammed a marked police SUV.

Police said that's when an officer fired a single shot, though the suspect was not hit by gunfire. The suspect, who police said has a prior criminal history with active felony warrants for his arrest, is in custody and the adult female is safe.

No one was injured, police said. They are withholding the names of the suspect until the investigation is complete.

Lt. Steve Mendez with Union City P.D. said they are investigating the relationship between the victim and suspect, but that it was not immediately clear, nor if they were known to one another.

Mendez said there is body-worn camera footage of the incident, but did not have information as to which officer had their cameras on. This is an active incident. Mendez said footage will not be released at this time and did not incidate if and when it would be, but that the footage was part of their investigation. Officers are still being interviewed, said Mendez