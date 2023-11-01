Expand / Collapse search

Union Square holiday ice rink returns

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Union Square
KTVU FOX 2

Union Square holiday ice rink returns

San Francisco's Union Square opens for the season with a celebration starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO - The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and San Francisco is opening up the season with its iconic Union Square Ice Rink. 

The ice skating rink opened to the public Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., and a festive celebration begins at 5 p.m. for the season-opening. This season marks the 15th anniversary of the Union Square Ice Rink.

Robert Keith, general manager of Willy Bietak Productions, the company that sets up the ice rink, spoke with KTVU over Wednesday's opening. 

Featured

New rooftop restaurant brings new buzz to Union Square
article

New rooftop restaurant brings new buzz to Union Square

There’s a new rooftop restaurant open in San Francisco. Chotto Matte is a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

Keith shares that San Francisco's Union Square Ice Rink consistently ranks in the top five ice skating rinks in the country. 

The rink closes on Jan. 15, 2024 for the season. It also remains cashless, so attendees should purchase tickets through their website.

"We do a lot of ice rinks, but this one is most definitely different from all the rest, when you look on the top ten ice rinks in the United States, Union Square is always in the top five, it's the people that does it, being right there in the heart of San Francisco, the community comes out and celebrates the holidays," Keith said.

SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer at Snoopy's Home Ice

A lineup of talented skaters will take to the ice this weekend to raise money for an important cause. The SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer event is happening this weekend at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa. The event raises money for the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation, with proceeds going to Cares' National Cancer Research as well as Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. KTVU's Alex Savidge speaks with Kim Navarro, Skating Director at Snoopy's Home Ice about this year's lineup.

Stores, restaurants and hotels surround the ice rink. It remains a tradition for several Bay Area residents and is decorated with a nearby Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah. 

This year for its 15th anniversary, there will be special acts and events to mark the milestone, including "Drag Queens on Ice" Nov. 7 and "Silent Skate" Nov. 14th.  On New Year's Day, the Polar Bear Skate is scheduled at 2 p.m. A program for new skaters is also available through a partnership with healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente.

"Almost something every day… Simba Saturdays, Flashback Fridays," said Keith. "It's gonna be an exciting year."