North Face closing San Francisco store in Union Square

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Updated 12:29PM
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's lone North Face store is closing at the end of March.

SAN FRANCISCO - The North Face store in San Francisco's Union Square is the latest retailer to close up shop.

The North Face store on Post Street is slated to close on March 31, according to a spokesperson for the outdoor wear company, which was founded in San Francisco.

The company has not provided an explanation for the store's closure, but said its four remaining Bay Area locations will continue to serve customers.

"The North Face was born in San Francisco, and we have cherished the time spent here, building roots, and creating lasting memories," the company said in a statement.

The store's forthcoming departure, comes on the heels of Macy's announcement that its flagship Union Square location will be shut down after they sell the property..

