Customers hopeful Union Square Cheesecake Factory will survive despite Macy's closure

San Francisco remains stunned by news of Macy's impending closure of its Union Square store.

Efforts are underway to preserve The Cheesecake Factory within this iconic location.

Despite Macy's announcement, customers of The Cheesecake Factory hope the casual dining favorite can remain here in Union Square.

Known for its generous portions and breathtaking views, the restaurant location faces uncertainty with Macy's closure, prompting loyal patrons to voice concerns about its fate.

Related article

"I love the view," said Emilia Recidoro. "My grandchildren love to play around here, and we love the spaghetti, the salad. I hope it doesn't go. Please, please, people come and save the Cheesecake Factory."

Patrons have taken to social media, asking about the future of the restaurant and suggesting a ballot measure on this Super Tuesday to thwart its closure.

Diners are hopeful.

"Well I'm sorry to see Macy's go, but I think The Cheesecake Factory will survive," said Suzanne Hyle. "It's a popular place, it's all over."

SEE ALSO: San Francisco's former Westfield Centre gets a new name

With recent upscale dining additions to Union Square, customers said The Cheesecake Factory remains a casual dining haven.

"It's not exactly a fancypants," said Alisa Gean. "It's more interesting dishes. A lot of variety, and that's kind of fun. It's a fun place. I don't go for serious dining. But, it's a fun place."

The Cheesecake Factory has been at the Union Square location since 2000, with the Union Square Alliance citing it as one of the company's busiest locations.

The Alliance said it will do everything it can to retain Macy's and to ensure The Cheesecake Factory stays in Union Square.

"I personally think there is a spacer for Macy's in and around that space, and certainly for the Cheesecake Factory," said Marisa Rodriguez from the Union Square Alliance. "It is just one of those things that is so near and dear to our hearts, and really important to this concept of something for everyone."

At the time of publication, The Cheesecake Factory had not responded to KTVU's inquires regarding the future of its Union Square location.