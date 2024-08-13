United flight from SFO to Rome diverted to Sacramento, plane lands safely

United airlines on Tuesday confirms a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Rome was diverted in Sacramento due to a mechanical issue.

United said flight 507 landed safely and they were working to reboot customers for Rome.

The airline did not disclose what the issue was, only that the flight was diverted, so the issue could be addressed.

148 passengers and 14 crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 aircraft, according to United.

United's website shows the plane departed SFO at 4:26 p.m. and arrived at Sacramento's SMF airport just before 6 p.m.

The FlightAware website currently displays the flight is set for an 8:30 p.m. departure from SMF and that it will head back to SFO, where it is expected to arrive at 9:18 p.m.

KCRA shared a video feed of the SMF tarmac, where passengers and crew were seen exiting the plane.