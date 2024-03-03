Expand / Collapse search

Unity March and Rally held for SF Jewish community

By KTVU staff
Published 
Religion
KTVU FOX 2

Unity March and Rally held for SF Jewish community

A show of support for the Jewish community Sunday in San Francisco in response to escalating acts of anti-Semitism across the nation.

SAN FRANCISCO - A show of support for the Jewish community Sunday in San Francisco in response to escalating acts of anti-Semitism across the nation.

The Unity March and Rally started in the Embarcadero Plaza and finished in front of City Hall. The goal of the event is to bring together the northern California Jewish community and allies, combat anti-Semitism and foster inclusion and belonging.

Featured

Video: Protesters pepper-sprayed by SFPD at 'Hands Off Rafah' demonstration
article

Video: Protesters pepper-sprayed by SFPD at 'Hands Off Rafah' demonstration

Protests in support of Palestine have popped up in dozens of cities across the country, including here in the Bay Area. 

Speakers included Mayor London Breed, State Sen. Scott Wiener and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Similar events have taken place recently in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Washington.
 