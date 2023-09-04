Terrifying video captures deadly gender reveal party in Mexico

Terrifying video shows the moment a gender reveal party went terribly wrong in Mexico.

A couple hired a pilot to drop colored dust over their announcement party in Sinaloa: Red for a girl and blue for a boy.

But as the plane flew over the crowd, one of its wings started to break apart.

The aircraft turned over in the sky and crashed into some nearby bushes. Cell phone video captures the screams of those on the ground and a bit of what happened in the sky.

The pilot was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.