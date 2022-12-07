Expand / Collapse search

Unleashed dog attacks, kills dog, bites person

By Bay City News
Published 
Fremont
Bay City News
article

ARLINGTON, VA - MAY 1: A pit bull mix and an austrailian shepherd play bite at a dog park in Arlington, VA ion May 1, 2014. David Grimm, author of "Citizen Canine" asks whether dogs have souls and what science has thought and now thinks about the bra

Expand

FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police are investigating an incident regarding a loose dog that attacked four other dogs -- killing one of them -- and bit a person Tuesday afternoon in the city's Central Park.   

Officers responded to a 12:36 p.m. report of a loose dog attacking people and dogs in the park between Central Park Dog Park and the Tri-City Animal Shelter. 

SEE ALSO: Mountain lion drags dog from Sonoma County home: Video

Upon arrival, the attacking dog was quickly controlled and taken to the nearby shelter. The owner of one dog had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but one of the dogs that had been attacked later died of its injuries.   

READ MORE: Dog accidentally sent through airport x-ray machine, TSA says

Fremont Police Department is handling the preliminary investigation and Animal Control will conduct a follow-up investigation re

garding the dog bites, according to a police news release.