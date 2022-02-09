Expand / Collapse search

Unseasonably warm February: Record temps could be set

Published 
Updated 6:22AM
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

February warmup: Temps above average

Steve Paulson says temps will be up to 20 degrees above average for February. Record highs could be set.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Yes, it's February. And yes, it's warm enough for flip-flops.

The National Weather Service predicts that Wednesday's temperatures could soar anywhere between 10 and 20 degrees above normal for this year and record highs could possibly be set. 

For example, San Francisco might see a high of 76 degrees – a record that was set in 2018. Oakland could reach 76 degrees; the old record was set in 2006 when it was 74 degrees.

Thursday is going to be even hotter. 

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says it's highly possible that there is no rain at all in February. 