Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday.

A herd of deer wondering through downtown Walnut Creek on Monday. Photo credit: Bay Area News Group

Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho Drive, then up to the Apple Store on Main Street, through Broadway Plaza to Safeway.

Patrol cars followed, but the deer finally ditched them near the Iron Horse Trail.

