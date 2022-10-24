Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands

A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity.

"If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.

The sound of kennel stress echoes inside the large facility on Monterey Road, in the Communications Hill section of the city.

Officials seek volunteers, and ask residents to agree to adoptions, to help lower their 90% capacity rate for large dogs.

Cizan said a convergence of factors caused a glut of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and other animals.

SEE ALSO: Rams linebacker tackles animal rights protester at Levi's Stadium

"Unfortunately our vet left earlier this year. And that kind of left a gap," she said. "More animals come into the shelter, and we can’t adopt them out until we can complete those surgeries."

Recently hired veterinarian Elizabeth Kather came over from Santa Clara County’s shelter. Normally, she’d perform spay and neuter surgeries five days a week. But a shortage in techs to assist her, has surgeries down to two days.

"The sheer volume of animals at this facility is vastly larger than what the county would take in," said Kather.

The problem of crowded shelters isn’t just impacting San Jose. Shelters across the country have the same problem.

Managers of San Francisco’s Animal Care & Control posted to Facebook Monday, asking residents to "…delay surrendering dogs if possible. Please wait to surrender your dog until later this week – or next week – if at all possible."

"I think it’s a dire situation," said Rebekah Davis-Matthews, a spokesperson for Sustain Our Shelters.

She and others have been sounding the alarm about the growing crisis. They’re organizing volunteer efforts to help lesson the work load.

"We’re trying to work collaboratively with the shelters with the pet population in order so that more animals can receive services," said Davis-Matthews.

Those efforts are having marginal success, as strained Bay Area shelters continue struggling to meet growing demand.

"Shelter medicine is definitely very challenging," said Kather.

San Jose city recently increased pay for veterinarians, in an effort to recruit and hire top-talent. But the Bay’s high cost of living, and now high inflation, is hurting that effort.

Contra Costa Animal Services posted to Twitter, and said it is offering all cats and kittens free to qualified homes because the shelter is completely full.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv.