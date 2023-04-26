Update: 1 dead in collision involving train, vehicle

One person was killed in a collision involving a train and a vehicle in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., Fairfield police issued an alert saying the collision and subsequent investigation had resulted in the closure of East Tabor Avenue between Tolenas and Clay Bank roads, as well as Railroad Avenue south of East Tabor in the Suisun City direction.

At about 2 p.m., police said roads were back open to traffic but that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending notification of their family, police said.