UPS worker arrested on delivery route in Piedmont after caught stealing

A UPS postal worker was arrested while on her delivery route in Piedmont after she was seen on surveillance video forging a recipient's signature and stealing the contents from their package, authorities said.

Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday officers were called to a home on St. James Place for a report of a package theft captured on surveillance video.

The resident at the home told police, they ordered an Apple iPad through Amazon. The package was scheduled to be delivered by UPS and signed for.

Within three minutes of the delivery, the victim went outside to get the package and found that it was empty.

They reviewed their home surveillance video and witnessed the UPS driver's aid, wearing a reflective yellow vest, deliver the package, sign for it, and then remove the contents, police said.

Piedmont police and UPS were able to quickly identify the suspect as 40-year-old Unique Marie Alley of Oakland.

Alley was located while making her delivery rounds in Piedmont and arrested.

She was booked into the Berkeley Jail for Petty Theft.