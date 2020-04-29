Uptick in violent crime despite shelter-in-place

There seemed to be a lull in crime in the Bay Area after the shelter in place first took effect.

Some crime blotters were empty. The streets were quiet.

"General violent crime, gang activity and all, at the beginning, we weren't seeing as much," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

But that seems to have changed in recent weeks, Wagstaffe said.

"Lately, we seem to have seen it perk up a bit, because people are going to the beach," Wagstaffe said. "I guess also there's the gang members feeling comfortable to come out and have confrontations."

On Tuesday night, a man was shot dead in a targeted, possibly gang-related shooting on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Advertisement

In normally quiet Pleasanton, there was a deadly stabbing in a hotel parking lot, apparently tied to drug sales.

"These are still isolated and frightening incidents," said UC Berkeley law professor and criminologist Franklin Zimring.

Zimring said crime, as a whole, is still down. But he said if the current spike continues, that might mean one thing.

"The more general rates go up, the more that's telling you that lots of people aren't socially distancing," Zimring said.

Police say many suspects aren't going to jail because of the new "zero bail schedule" set up due to the coronavirus.

And scofflaws don't seem to care about sheltering in place, whether they're spectators at a sideshow in Oakland or at an illegal cockfight near Pleasanton.

"We have about 60 people inside, you know, a barn, not social distancing, not following the health guidelines," said Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly.

There's also been a spike in deadly officer-involved shootings.

Since Easter, suspects have been shot and killed by South San Francisco, Richmond, Oakland and San Leandro police, as well as the Napa County sheriff's office.

Justin Silvernale was shot dead by South San Francisco police in Daly City. But that case is in itself unusual. Investigators are looking into whether he was tied to a grisly homicide in San Francisco.

"Justin Silvernale's activities, that's a bit of an outlier for us," Wagstaffe said.

Law enforcement hopes the recent uptick doesn't extend through the summer, when crime traditionally increases, pandemic or not.