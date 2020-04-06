US coronavirus death toll tops 10,000, according to Johns Hopkins data

article

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed above 10,000 on Monday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 347,000 Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 18,000 have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Across the world, there have been more than 1.2 million infections, 70,000 deaths and 271,000 recoveries.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams looked at virus trajectories in China and Italy — both considerably ahead of the U.S. — and told FOX News that the worst is about to come.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” Adams stressed, “only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

RELATED: Stay at home: These states have issued orders for residents not to go out amid COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

New York City, the U.S. epicenter, New Orleans and Detroit face especially worrying days ahead. Yet President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are striking optimistic tones, insisting that hard weeks ahead will ultimately lead to the nation beginning to turn a corner.



Adams implored Americans to continue social distancing practices.

“I want Americans to understand that, as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days,” Adams said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.