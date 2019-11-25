USF student, who allegedly sent threatening messages to female students, arrested

article

Officers arrested a 19-year-old University of San Francisco student on Sunday after the student allegedly sent threatening messages to two other students, police said.

The investigation began when, around 4:45 p.m., officers arrived at the campus, located at 2130 Fulton St., and learned that two female students said a male student had made threats against them.

The female students said the suspect began sending them sexually suggestive messages via a phone app. However, when the victims denied the suspect's advances, he began threatening them, police said.

The suspect even went as far as threatening violence against one of the victims' family members, according to police.

Police tried to contact the suspect, but he wasn't in his residence hall and officers left the scene.

However, later that night, the suspect allegedly began making new threats via social media and officers were called back to the campus.

Upon arrival, USF Department of Public Safety officers had already detained the suspect outside of his residence hall. Officers then arrested the suspect on suspicion of making criminal threats and stalking.

He's been identified as Alan Berg of Frisco, Texas.

In addition to his arrest, officers also served Berg with emergency restraining orders.

During the incident, school officials sent out an alert to students, prompting rumors of a possible shooter on campus. School officials, however, confirmed via Twitter there was no active shooter.

In a statement, USF officials said, "We will continue to work with all involved and understand that this is a very difficult situation for our community."

The school made clinicians available Monday to provide consultations and mental health support to students.