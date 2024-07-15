Who is Usha Vance? The wife of JD Vance

Usha Chilukuri Vance stood by her husband, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, beaming on Monday when he was announced as former President Donald Trump's running mate and vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

JD and Usha Vance met at Yale Law School in 2013, where they organized a discussion group on the "social decline in white America," the New York Times reported.

The two tied the knot in 2014 after finishing law school.

The couple have two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel, People magazine reported. Vance and his wife keep their family life private, but they often attend political events together.

While Usha Vance frequently supports her husband's achievements, she boasts an impressive career of her own.

Usha Vance, born in California to Indian immigrants, was raised in a San Diego suburb, according to The New York Times. She works as a litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson in the San Francisco and Washington offices, specializing in civil litigation and appeals in higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology sectors, her LinkedIn profile and the firm's website state.

Previously, she clerked for the Supreme Court until 2018. She worked under Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amul Thapar.

Her 39-year-old husband, who is in his first Senate term, also has connections to the Bay Area. JD Vance was a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley before his political career, though he hails from Middletown, Ohio.