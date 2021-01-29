USPS unveils new stamps featuring droids from 'Star Wars' galaxy

article

The U.S. Postal Service is launching a new line of stamps from a galaxy far, far away.

Mail will soon feature new stamps with droids from the "Star Wars" universe, including C-3PO and R2-D2, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm — the studio behind the beloved franchise.

Among the other droids featured on USPS’ new collection of stamps are BB-8, IG-11, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P, commonly known as "Chopper."

In a release, the U.S. Postal Service said the backgrounds of the stamps represent some of the memorable adventures in the "Star Wars" galaxy, including the floating Cloud City above the planet Bespin, introduced in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

USPS said the stamps are also a nod to Lucasfilm’s parent company, Disney, and its commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning. The agency noted Disney’s continued collaboration between "Star Wars: Force for Change" and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization "FIRST," which aims to expand access to STEM learning for children worldwide.

Greg Breeding was the designer of the stamps and pane, while William Gicker was the art director, USPS said.

USPS will release more details on the new "Star Wars" inspired stamp collection, including the release date, later this year.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.