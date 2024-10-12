USS Tripoli is the largest vessel on display during SF Fleet Week

As the iconic Blue Angels roared across the skies of San Francisco this weekend, several military ships hosted public tours.

One of the biggest attractions on the waterfront was the USS Tripoli, which is docked at Pier 30/32.

It is the largest vessel on display during San Francisco's Fleet Week. It spans nearly three football fields. It's an amphibious assault ship which accommodates up to 3,000 marines and sailors.

The free tours allow the public to see what day-to-day life is like at sea, and meet sailors, marines and coast guardsmen.

"I think in this generation, it's hard to believe that we don't have access to our cell phones when we're at sea," said US Navy Lt. Commander Chloe Morgan. "No WiFi, and so there are some struggles there and that's why we really enjoy port calls like San Francisco."

Inside the USS Tripoli, there are lots of narrow staircases and tight quarters.

We toured the cafeteria, also known as the mess decks, and also got a look inside the living spaces, including one shared by 15 marines.

The Pilot House is the area where crews control and drive the vessel.

"It's also kind of a special place, there are some rules that go along with it. When you come onto the bridge or the Pilot House, you do have to have your cover on and you have to request permission to come aboard," said US Navy Chief Nick Brown. "If the captain is here, and we're doing maybe a restricted transit through some area, no one talks, it's very quiet."

One of the most popular stops on the flight deck is the Super Stallions. They are the largest helicopters in the military, used to transport troops and cargo.

"It all happens here, I'll open it up. We'll open the cargo hatch, drop a hook out the bottom, and that's what's used to pick up the vehicles," explained Staff Sgt. Colin Krebsbach, who belongs to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466.

For servicemen and women, Fleet Week is also an opportunity for them to explore the city.



US Navy Seaman Dekhi Lymon, who is originally from Georgia, is visiting San Francisco for the first time.

"I had a meal at Little Skillet and a civilian actually paid for my meal, so I really appreciate that," said Lymon. "For this weekend, I'm looking forward to the Warriors game versus the Pistons, so that'll be my first basketball game, so I'm excited."

Future sailor Kayleena Pollan of the Central Valley is headed to boot camp this December.

She said her family inspired her to join the military.

"I want them to be proud of me, and I want them to know that I can do something in life and I have a great future," she said.

Fleet Fest is also open to the public at Pier 30/32 this weekend. It's a family-friendly festival featuring music, food and activities. More information can be found here.