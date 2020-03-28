Vacaville city council fires city manager after unanimous vote

article

The Vacaville City Council on Tuesday terminated the contract of City Manager Jeremy Craig.

The firing was unanimous, effective immediately and without cause.

A reason for the action was not given.

The City Council said the decision was made after careful consideration and it is a confidential personnel matter.

Assistant City Manager Aaron Busch will serve as acting city manager until the Council takes further action.

Craig was hired as Vacaville City Manager in July 2017. His salary was $246,799.