Vacaville father wins $1M on lottery scratcher during routine gas station stop

A Vacaville father is preparing to start a new chapter after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Michael Wright had never missed a day of work at his job. But he had long dreamed of starting a family business with his wife.

Routine stop leads to million-dollar win

That dream came closer to reality after a routine stop at an ARCO ampm station on Elmira Road, where he purchased a Triple Red 777 scratcher ticket and uncovered a $1 million prize.

"I got to scratching how I scratch. I start from the bottom right corner and work my way up," Wright said.

‘Am I seeing things?’

When he saw those multiple zeroes and confirmed his win, he said, "Am I seeing things? Is this a dream? Oh my gosh and I lost my mind in the store. I started pounding the little Lottery desk."

Wright said he had been quietly planning his exit from his job, and the win accelerated those plans.

"I told my son, ‘We’re going to transition. I’ll find something else for us. We are going to exit gracefully," Wright shared. "This win came at the right time and if you don’t believe in a higher power when this type of stuff happens, you’ve got to!"

Wright said his priorities now include launching the family business, getting a new home and continuing to lead by example.