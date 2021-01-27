Vacaville police fatally shoot man they say drove recklessly, rammed patrol car

An investigation is underway after a Vacaville police officer shot and killed a man.



The shooting began at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when police say they saw a truck, which they say was being driven recklessly behind City Hall.

Police started to pursue the driver, and at one point, police say he rammed into a police vehicle, injuring an officer.

The pursuit ended near Davis Street and Bella Vista Road, where the police officer shot and killed the suspect.

The injured police officer was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Authorities have not released the name of the man they killed.