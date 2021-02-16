Vaccinations having positive impact at long-term care centers: Marin County

Newly released data in Marin County shows how vaccinations are having an impact at long-term care centers.



Health officials say the number of virus cases has dropped significantly after the residents and staff received their second vaccinations.

During January, an average of 60 active COVD-19 cases was reported among residents at the county's long-term care centers.



In February so far, that number dropped to 4 active cases.



And, there are no virus outbreaks right now at long-term care centers.